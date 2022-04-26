In Briefs

Walkathon on Apr. 27

April 26, 2022

JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru, has organised a walkathon to mark International Noise Awareness Day tomorrow (Apr. 27) at 8 am. The walkathon will begin from the Institute premises on Ramanuja Road and will culminate at Dufferin Clock Tower. A flash mob and staging of a skit will be held to create awareness about the different sources of noise and its ill effects at Dufferin Clock Tower at 9 am and also at Mall of Mysore at 5 pm, according to a press release from the College Principal.

