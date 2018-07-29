Water gushing out of a crack in ground at Monnangeri

Madikeri: Groundwater is said to be gushing out of a crack in ground at second Monnangeri in Galibeedu Gram Panchayat of the taluk for the last ten days. The emerging reddish water has created concern among the people.

The two inch width crack is said to have spread for a distance of about one kilometre and appears to be going further.

Officers of Department of Mines and Geology visited the spot a few days ago and concluded that the pressure of the groundwater could have left a crack on the ground to facilitate the flow. They even managed to convince the villagers about the natural phenomenon and has allayed their fears.

However, the crack of late has covered an area of about 50 acres below a hilly area and is said to have entered coffee plantations and has not spared the concrete road in Monnamgeri.

Three families residing in the area have expressed grave concern over a possible caving-in of the land.

MLA K.G. Bopaiah inspected the spot recently and opined that the torrential rain could have raised the water table below ground substantially forcing the water out through a path of least resistance. He has asked senior Geologists to inspect the spot, collect information and clear the doubts to instil confidence among local residents.