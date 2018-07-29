Hongalli Water Treatment Plant under maintenance
Residence advised to boil water

Mysuru:  The Executive Engineer of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) has, in a press release, stated that turbid water could be supplied to certain areas in city from Central Service Reservoir in Vijayanagar as the clarifiers and filtration units at Central Treatment Plant of Hongalli 3rd Stage was under regular maintenance. Hence the residents have been advised to boil the water and consume.

Areas affected are old Ward numbers 16 and 19 to 40 covering RMP, BEML, Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, Hebbal, KHB    Colony, Hootagalli, Kumbarakoppal, Vinayakanagar, Manjunathapura, Mandi Mohalla, Lashkar Mohalla, Vijayanagar 1st and 2nd Stage, Gokulam, Yadavagiri, Irwin Road, Soppinakeri, Rama Vilas Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Vokkalageri, Shivarampet, Gangothri Layout, Sharadevinagar, T.K. Layout and other areas.

July 29, 2018

