Various development works launched

Mysuru: A day after Lunar Eclipse, MP Pratap Simha and Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) performed Guddali Puja and launched a slew of development works in city yesterday.

Pratap Simha performed Guddali Puja for the development of a part near Krishna Devaraya Circle (K.D. Circle) which is taken up at a cost of about Rs.1 crore. The work has been taken up under the Central Government’s AMRUT scheme, with the MCC, being the implementing agency. While Rs.38 lakh will be spent for civil works, Rs.16.45 lakh for electrical works, Rs.19.91 lakh for children play equipment, Rs.3.84 lakh for gymnasium, Rs.19.76 lakh for horticulture garden and the rest of the cost for miscellaneous works.

The MP later performed Guddali Puja for the extension of Kodagu Gowda Samaja building at Railway Layout in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage.

The work is estimated to cost Rs.1 crore, of which Rs.20 lakh has been sanctioned with the MP releasing Rs.10 lakh under the MP Local Area Development Fund.

The Samaja office-bearers presented a memorandum to the MP appealing him to get sanction for the remaining cost, to which the MP said, he would make efforts. MLA Nagendra assured that he would release Rs.10 lakh out of the MLA Development Fund.

Later, the MP laid the foundation stone for the construction of a compound wall at Dhobi Ghat along Kukkarahalli Lake in Saraswathipuram, which is being taken up under the MP Local Area Development Fund.

Pratap Simha thereafter performed Guddali Puja for the development of Mysuru Tennis Club located on Krishnaraja Boulevard, Chamarajapuram, taken up at a cost of Rs.6 lakh.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, ex-MLC D. Madegowda, Corporator Mahadevappa and others were present.

GTD: Not to be left behind, Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda, who represents Chamundeshwari constituency, laid foundation and launched a few development works in areas coming under the constituency. The Minister performed Guddali Puja for a park in Irrigation Department Layout in Bogadi 2nd Stage coming under MCC Ward No.24.

The work has been taken up at a cost of Rs.25 lakh under SFC scheme (2017-18). The Minister later launched asphalting works for a 500 mts. stretch of Sahukar Channaiah Road near Vijaya Bank in Bogadi 2nd Stage, coming under Ward 24. The estimated cost of the work is Rs.49.50 lakh. GTD later performed Guddali Puja for the construction of a park near Sharadadevinagar Circle, also called High Tension Line Park.

The work is taken up under AMRUT scheme at a cost of Rs.1 crore, with 50 percent funding from the Union Government and 25 percent each from the State Government and the MCC.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Pratap Simha said that this Park was one among the four parks in the city to be development under the Centre’s AMRUT scheme at a cost of Rs.1 crore each. He thanked Minister G.T. Devegowda for performing the Guddali Puja. GTD and Pratap Simha directed the officials to develop the Park into an attractive flower garden.

Replying to a question on the protest by Yuvaraja’s College students demanding appointment of lecturers, G.T. Devegowda, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, said that the Government has taken measures for appointment of lecturers and the demand of Yuvaraja’s College students would soon be addressed.

GTD later launched asphalting works on the stretch between 8th and 9th Cross of Swami Vivekananda Road coming under Ward No.16, taken up at a cost of Rs.25 lakh under SFC Scheme (2017-18).

Mayor B. Bhagyavati, former Mayor R. Lingappa, Zilla Panchayat Member Beerihundi Basavanna, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) G.S. Suresh, MCC EE Ramakrishna, Development Officer Gangadharaiah and others were present.