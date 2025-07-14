We have lost a father figure, says ex-MP Prathap Simha

July 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has expressed deep condolences over the passing of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy (KBG).

In his condolence message, Simha recalled that it was KBG who guided him at every step when he first entered politics as the BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency in the 2014 elections.

He noted that KBG had even published interviews of him and his wife in his newspapers at the time, which helped shape public perception and boosted his political journey.

“Though I had lost my own father, KBG became a father figure to me. I have lost my greatest strength with his demise. He loved me like one of his own sons. Perhaps, I would not have become an MP but for KBG sir’s support,” Simha said.

He lauded KBG’s journalistic integrity, stating that Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra were built on the foundation of fact-based reporting, without allegiance to any particular ideology. “He always spoke the truth as it was. His newspapers reached almost every doorstep in Mysuru and made a distinct mark at the State level,” Simha remarked.

He added that while KBG had once worked for a newspaper in Mumbai, he chose to settle in Mysuru and dedicated himself to the city’s development through journalism.

“He not only served the people of Mysuru with distinction but also provided livelihood to many. He was a Guru to a generation of journalists,” Simha said in his tribute.