Journalist fraternity pays glowing tributes to K.B. Ganapathy

July 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The journalist fraternity of Mysuru paid heartfelt tributes to K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), who passed away yesterday. A condolence meeting was organised by the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, where journalists and political leaders recalled their close association with the veteran journalist.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) described KBG as the doyen of journalism in the Old Mysore region, stating that politicians like him drew inspiration from KBG’s fearless writings. “He was known for his bold voice that transcended party lines. He feared no one and consistently exposed the follies, misdeeds and corruption of political leaders,” GTD said.

“He always appreciated good work but never hesitated to criticise those who misused public funds. KBG had a profound concern for Mysuru and its people. For 48 years, he steered Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra with dedication, grit, honesty and perseverance,” he added.

“He was both a nationalist and a humanist — he gave voice to the weak and the marginalised. KBG often told me that Kodagu was his ‘Janma Bhoomi’ and Mysuru his ‘Karma Bhoomi.’ True to his words, his mortal remains have now merged with the soil of Mysuru,” GTD noted.

Journalism and social reform

Recalling his association with KBG, former MLC and former Chairman of the City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), D. Madegowda said, “While Mysuru was home to several small newspapers during the pre- and post-Independence era, KBG was the ‘Pitamaha’ among them. He championed the cause of a welfare society and was relentless in his criticism of ineffective administrators and political leaders.”

“I am KBG’s contemporary. While I chose politics, he dedicated himself to journalism and social reform. He worked to correct societal ills and had a deep love for Mysuru’s environment, greenery, heritage buildings, folk art, traditions and culture,” Madegowda added.

Advocate S. Arunkumar said, “KBG often said, ‘If you hold a thorn, hold it tight’ — a philosophy that inspired me. He never played the caste card and treated everyone in his office equally. His newspapers catered to all communities, and his writing reflected a balanced and inclusive tone.”

KBG’s long-time friend Prof. K.C. Belliappa, former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, said, “KBG never minced words when criticising societal flaws, yet his tone remained civil and respectful. He never overstepped journalistic ethics. His newspaper offices employ over 120 people and he provided livelihood to many families.”

“Even when the State Government stopped issuing advertisements to his paper due to his outspoken criticism of Government policies and political leaders, KBG stood firm. He never caved to pressure and continued to call out wrongs while also recognising good governance,” Prof. Belliappa noted.

BJP leader R. Raghu Kautilya described KBG as a role model for journalists. “Even at 85, he had the energy of an 18-year-old. He reported to the office daily, edited columns and editorials, and even wrote books. KBG was truly a 24×7 journalist,” he said.

MDJA President K. Deepak remarked that while many newspapers delayed salaries, KBG ensured that his employees were paid on time and provided with statutory benefits, including Provident Fund and ESI. “He inspired us to adopt an activist approach to journalism,” he said.

Others who recalled their association with KBG included Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Founder of Suyog Hospital, Mysuru, S.K. Mittal of Mysore Pinjarapole Society and journalists Pragathi Gopalakrishna, Doddahundi Rajanna and T. Gururaj.