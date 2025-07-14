City Police crack 42 cases in two months, arrest 19

July 14, 2025

Stolen property worth Rs. 63 lakh recovered, 66 kg cannabis, 23 grams MDMA seized

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major breakthrough, the Mysuru City Police have cracked 42 cases in the past two months by arresting 19 accused and recovering stolen property valued at Rs. 63 lakh.

Addressing a press conference at her office in Nazarbad this morning, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that the solved cases include 28 vehicle thefts and three petty thefts. The recovered items comprise 659 grams of gold ornaments, 1 kg of silver articles, 27 two-wheelers, one car, Rs. 2,57,000 in cash and one laptop.

Unlocking digital locks

She said the Saraswathipuram Police had cracked a house burglary case by arresting an accused, a carpenter by profession, who had stolen gold jewellery weighing 287 grams and valued at Rs. 26,16,000.

The Commissioner noted that the accused was skilled in unlocking digital locks and had learned the technique using Google instructions. He would often leave behind part of the stolen gold at the crime scene in a deliberate attempt to mislead the Police.

Vehicle theft cases

In another significant case, Devaraja Police arrested two individuals involved in separate vehicle thefts. From the first accused, the Police recovered 24 two-wheelers worth Rs. 12,80,000, solving 21 cases in Devaraja Police Station and one case each in Lashkar, Udayagiri and Gundlupet Police Stations.

From the second accused, the Police recovered two scooters worth Rs. 70,000, thereby solving one case each in Devaraja and Lashkar Police Stations. One of the arrested, a cook by profession, had been targeting only Honda Activa scooters, using a master key to steal the vehicles and then selling them in Chamarajanagar under the false pretext that they were seized vehicles.

Chain snatching cases

The Commissioner further said that the Lashkar Police arrested three persons, including a couple, in connection with a series of chain snatching cases. They recovered four gold chains worth Rs. 11,40,000, leading to the resolution of three cases registered at Lashkar Police Station and one at Devaraja Police Station.

The couple, who used to travel by public buses, would steal chains from co-passengers and flee to Tamil Nadu by booking Ola and Uber taxis using phones borrowed from unsuspecting members of the public. They were eventually traced and arrested in Tamil Nadu and brought to Mysuru.

Meanwhile, the Vidyaranyapuram Police arrested two accused in three chain-snatching cases and recovered three gold chains weighing 85 grams and valued at Rs. 6,80,000.

Commissioner Seema Latkar also reported the resolution of several other theft cases across the city: a chain-snatching case registered in Kuvempunagar Police Station; a house burglary and a petty theft case (involving a stolen laptop) in Udayagiri Police Station, and a two-wheeler theft case in V.V. Puram Police Station.

In addition, a petty theft involving Rs. 2.5 lakh in cash and a vehicle theft case involving a Mahindra XUV 500 in Nazarbad Police Station; a house theft involving gold and silver ornaments committed by domestic workers in Metagalli; and a copper theft case reported from a factory in Vijayanagar Police Station have been solved.

Drugs and narcotics

On the narcotics front, the Police Commissioner informed that from May till date, the City Police have registered 11 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 13 persons.

A total of 65.800 kg of cannabis (ganja) and 23 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) were seized. She added that awareness campaigns are being carried out to educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse, and area domination exercises by the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police are ongoing.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani and (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj, along with other senior Police officials, were present at the press meet.