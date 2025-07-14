Intl. Jawa Day celebrated

July 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 60 bikers from city brought out their legendary Jawa and Yezdi bikes and took out a ride to Srirangapatna to mark International Jawa Day yesterday.

The bikers, under the banner of Jawa Friends Club, who assembled near the Regional Transport Office (RTO-East) on the Outer Ring Road in Rajivnagar, rode to Srirangapatna on their legendary Jawa 350, Jawa 250, Yezdi 250, Yezdi 350, Yezdi Classic and Roadking bikes with curious public watching the vintage bikes vroom past them.

These vintage charms, originated in Czechoslovakia in 1929, made its Indian debut in the mid-1940s, thanks to the efforts of F.K. Irani. They were once manufactured by Ideal Jawa (India) Ltd., the renowned factory that stood proudly in Yadavagiri. The Mysuru factory produced the most coveted two-wheelers during the 60s, 70s and 80s.

After production ceased in 1981, the land remained abandoned until it was auctioned off in 2001. Sameer and Khizer from the Jawa Friends Club led the ride to Srirangapatna.

Meanwhile, a group of friends from city led by C.A. Sachin also celebrated Jawa Day by going on a ride on their Jawa and Yezdi bikes to Kadamakolli in Kodagu. Pruthvi, Mohan, Ravi and others took part in the ride.