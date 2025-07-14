KBG gave voice to Mysuru’s growth: MLC Vishwanath

July 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC and former Minister A.H. Vishwanath has expressed deep condolences over the passing of K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra.

In his condolence message, Vishwanath said that KBG consistently published insightful and analytical articles on various issues concerning the development of Mysuru for nearly five decades. “His demise is a great loss to this land,” he noted.

He highlighted how Ganapathy’s popular columns — Abracadabra and Choomantra — shed light on pressing issues affecting Mysuru. “Though he sometimes faced criticism, the people of Mysuru eagerly awaited these columns, considering them both informative and essential,” the MLC said.

Reminiscing about the early 1980s, Vishwanath said that KBG gave him and many like him valuable exposure and taught them the nuances of politics. He fondly recalled KBG’s tireless commitment to journalism, working round the clock to produce sharp and precise reports and editorials.

Vishwanath further stated that Mysuru Mithra had carved a strong presence across Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan districts, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with State-level newspapers.

Likewise, Star of Mysore had become a household name in the city. “It is no small feat to have nurtured two newspapers to such prominence over 50 years,” he said, adding that KBG’s demise is an irreparable loss not only to Mysuru but also to Karnataka.

Recalling his time as MLA and Minister, Vishwanath said, he had engaged in many discussions with KBG on Mysuru’s development and tourism growth. “His sharp writing style and strong editorial direction made his newspapers a magnet for readers and helped them gain immense popularity in a short span,” he added.