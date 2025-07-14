Suttur Seer recalls KBG’s illustrious works, services

July 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Suttur Mutt has deeply condoled the passing of K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra. In his condolence message, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji recalled that Ganapathy was originally an Advocate who practised at the Karnataka High Court and Civil Courts.

“Driven by a deep interest in journalism, Ganapathy left his legal profession and worked for The Free Press Journal and The Indian Express for several years. He later founded the English eveninger Star of Mysore in 1978 and the Kannada morning daily Mysuru Mithra in 1980, becoming the Founder-Editor of both newspapers. These publications quickly gained popularity for their in-depth reporting on local issues affecting Mysuru and surrounding districts, the Swamiji added.

“Ganapathy wrote thought- provoking editorials and book reviews, often highlighting social shortcomings. He also served the society in many capacities — as a Member of the Karnataka Media Academy, President of Mysuru District Journalists Association, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) and Vice-President of Kodava Samaja. He actively participated in relief efforts through Mysuru Nagaraikara Vedike, extending help to Tsunami victims in Tamil Nadu and others affected by natural disasters,” the Seer said.

Sri Deshikendra Swamiji further noted that Ganapathy authored four books in Kannada — ‘Adarshavadi’, ‘Kodagina Mele Shilubeya Neralu’, ‘Choomantra’ and ‘Shivajiya Khadga’ — and seven in English. “His book ‘Life and Times’, which reflects on life, literature, religion, spiritualism and personalities, stands out as a significant work. His recent book ‘The Hidden Life of a Yogi’ was released during the 9th edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival-2025. His popular Abracadabra column in Star of Mysore and its translated versions in Mysuru Mithra were widely read and appreciated. He received numerous accolades, including the Rajyotsava Award and an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Mysore,” the Seer added.

“His demise is a great loss to society and the field of journalism. May the Almighty grant strength to his family, relatives and well-wishers to bear this loss. We pray for his soul to rest in peace,” the Seer said.