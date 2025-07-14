Lok Adalat: 11,674 cases resolved in Mysuru

July 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of a Statewide legal initiative led by the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi and the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Bengaluru, the National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday across all Law Courts in Karnataka, including those in Mysuru district. The event aimed to settle both pre-litigation and pending cases through mutual compromise.

In Mysuru city and its taluks, a total of 1,27,153 cases were pending, comprising 61,193 civil and 60,932 criminal matters. Of these, 39,640 cases were identified as fit for resolution through compromise.

During the Lok Adalat, 22,161 cases were taken up and 11,674 were successfully settled.

Among the noteworthy outcomes, 44 estranged couples reached reconciliation in family dispute cases across Courts in Mysuru city and taluks.

The total value of disputes resolved through mutual settlement amounted to Rs. 72.24 crore, reflecting the effectiveness of the Lok Adalat process in easing the burden on the judiciary.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Usharani expressed gratitude to the Bar Association office-bearers, Advocates, litigants, the Police and all supporting agencies for their co-operation in making the Lok Adalat a success.