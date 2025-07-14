Committee formed for framing of rules under MDA Act

July 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Nearly two months after the formation of Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), replacing the earlier Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the State Government has formed a Committee for framing rules and regulations under MDA Act, 2024.

The Under-Secretary of Urban Development Department K. Latha has issued an order in this regard on June 27, according to which the Committee has been asked to submit a report recommending rules and regulations.

The Committee is headed by City Corporations and Urban and Rural Planning Commissioner, with the Urban and Rural Planning Director as Vice-President.

The members include Urban Development Department Joint Director Vasanthi, Urban and Rural Planning Mysuru Division Joint Director Pankaja, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Urban-Rural Planning Joint Director Hanumantha Reddy, Deputy Director S. Vishwa, Urban Development Department Deputy Director C.N. Raghavendra, Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation Deputy Director Pragna Prakash, Hubballi Urban Development Authority Commissioner and MDA Commissioner.

The Committee is tasked with framing of rules for appointment of MDA Chairperson and members, acceptance of tenders, sanction of schemes, stipulation of taxes, selling or transfer of properties, borrowing of loans, maintenance of books of accounts, registers, outlining of rules for functioning of Heritage Structures Conservation Panel and framing of norms for abolishment or restructure of the Authority.