Week-long ‘Brahmotsava’ programmes begin on a musical note at Ganapathy Ashrama

Mysuru: An eight-day-long chain of programmes, predominantly music-based, marking the 20th Brahmotsava of Sri Datta Venkateshwaraswamy Kshetra, 21st anniversary of Nada Mantapa and 77th birthday celebration of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, was launched last evening by Sri Ganapathy Swamiji at the Ashrama premises on Ooty Road here.

The Swamiji offered puja to Sri Datta Venkateshwaraswamy. Junior Seer Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji was present. Pandits from Tirupati Temple and Machalipatna, Andhra Pradesh conducted the Brahmotsava rituals.

The Swamiji released a CD of his compositions set to music by Ambi Subramanyam and Mahesh Raghavan.

Nada Nidhi Dr. L. Subramanyam and Mahati Subramanyam presented a violin concert, accompanied by V.V. Ramanamurthy on mridanga and N. Radhakrishnan on ghata.