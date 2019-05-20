Congress leader says some JD(S) leaders too supported Sumalatha
Congress leader says some JD(S) leaders too supported Sumalatha

Mandya:  With the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha polls just 3 days away, former Minister and Congress leader P.M. Narendra Swamy has made an explosive claim that some JD(S) leaders too supported independent candidate Sumalatha Ambarish in Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to press persons at the Congress party office in Malavalli town on Sunday, Narendra Swamy said that those who were singing paeans of JD(S) supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and his son Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will be exposed on May 23.

Clarifying that he remained neutral during the Parliamentary election and had conveyed the same to the partyeaders, Narendra Swamy a former Malavalli MLA reiterated that even JD(S) men supported Sumalatha.

On the challenge thrown by his successor MLA Annadani of the JD(S) who had urged him (Swamy) to swear before lord Mahadeshwara to prove that he had not worked for Sumalatha, Swamy shrugged it off saying he will react only to those leaders who befit their role.

On the growing clamour to make CLP leader Siddharamaiah as the CM again, Swamy said Siddharamaiah was their leader and it is natural to make such a demand.

