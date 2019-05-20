Urban Local Bodies Polls: Paid holiday on May 29
Urban Local Bodies Polls: Paid holiday on May 29

Mysuru: As per Karnataka Industrial Establishment Act 1963 Column -3A, the Commissioner for Labour has declared a paid holiday on May 29 for individuals employed in business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment on account of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Polls scheduled to be held on that day, stated the release from the District Labour Officer.

The management of all establishments must sanction paid leave to the employees who are also voters of respective  ULB constituencies.

May 20, 2019

