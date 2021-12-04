Welding shop premises catches fire
December 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the city is experiencing incessant rains for the past two months, fire was reported from the premises of a welding shop on Jodi Tengina Mara Road in Bannimantap here this afternoon.

The workers of the shop were doing a Gas welding job in front of the shop, when sparks that flew from the welding flame, resulted in some materials lying around catching fire. Personnel from Bannimantap Fire Station led by Fire Officer Shivaswamy, who rushed to the spot, doused out the fire in quick time, before the flames could spread to the surroundings. Fortunately no one was injured in the fire mishap, nor was any damage caused to the shop, it is learnt.

