December 22, 2020

Traffic Police plan four hour parking time limit and wheel locking of cars to stop shop-keepers on Devaraja Urs Road from hogging parking space meant for public

Mysore/Mysuru: Be prepared for the wheel lock of your car and pay fine if you are caught by the cops for parking your four-wheeler for more than four hours on D. Devaraja Urs Road in city.

This is the plan of Mysuru Traffic Police in the wake of complaints from the general public that the shop-keepers would park their vehicles for the whole day due to which they don’t find parking on this road. Some of them would park their vehicles on small lanes adjacent to D.D. Urs Road choking traffic movement.

A meeting to this effect was convened by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) – Traffic Sandesh Kumar with the representatives of D. Devaraja Urs Road Traders Association at Lokabhirama Mandira auditorium in city yesterday.

ACP Sandesh Kumar informed that they were getting regular complaints from citizens about the shop owners parking their four-wheelers from morning till night because of which the shoppers were denied of parking space. Those who don’t find a place for parking would station their vehicles on roads in the surrounding areas causing problems for residents. In the wake of this, the Traffic Police have decided to allow parking of four-wheelers only for four hours and after that the parked cars would be wheel locked and a fine of Rs.1,000 be collected.

The Traffic Cop said no one participated in the tender floated by the MCC for ‘Pay and Park’ system on this road. Efforts to check long-time parking have failed. In the interest of general public, they have no option except wheel locking four-wheelers for parking for more than 4 hours. “Four hours is enough for parking. Our Constables will note down timing of parking of every car and any vehicle parked for more than four hours will be fined,” he said.

However, traders opined that wheel locking of the shoppers’ vehicle would inconvenience them and asked the Cops to provide alternative parking spaces in Gaadi Chowka, Town Hall or others places. A few shop owners are old aged and they cannot walk for long distance by parking their vehicles elsewhere.

To which, the ACP said they can allow parking only for 10 persons and not to everyone. Traders can park their vehicles at home and come in some other vehicle or come walking by parking their vehicles elsewhere.

The meeting decided to build pressure on the MCC authorities to speed up the construction of multi-level parking lot inside the Town Hall or at Gaadi Chowka.

Devaraja Traffic Inspector Muniyappa, Sub-Inspector Lepakshi and others were present. As many as 40 traders including D. Devaraja Urs Traders’ Association President Veerabhadrappa attended the meeting.

