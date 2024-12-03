Wheels of six cars buried in deep slush
Poorly filled gas pipeline project trenches turn messy in Saraswathipuram

Mysuru: The wheels of five to six cars were buried in a poorly covered trench dug to lay a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) pipeline at Saraswathipuram in city yesterday.

While some car owners managed to have their vehicles lifted from the muddy trench last night with the help of other residents, the owners of other cars had to pay out of pocket to have their vehicles removed this morning.

The trench, which had been dug recently on the 15th Cross of the 12th Main Road in Saraswathipuram for the gas pipeline project, became a hazard after continuous rainfall since  Sunday night.

The dampened and slushy trench caused the loose mud to cave in, trapping the wheels. The trenches were not filled properly by the workmen attached to the firm that lays the pipeline. The roadsides were cut and after the pipelines were laid, the work was not completed as per procedure. 

The gas pipeline project, which aims to provide piped gas to every home, has been progressing at a slow pace, said the residents of the area, blaming poor workmanship.

Residents and members of the public expressed their frustration, noting that the unsealed trench caused the wheels of five to six cars to get stuck in the mud.

Additionally, the entire stretch of the road had become slushy, rendering it impossible to navigate for both vehicles and pedestrians. The road is in such a poor condition that even walking on it has become nearly impossible due to the deep slush.

The residents claimed that the company responsible for laying the pipeline had failed to respond when contacted and even the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials and staff failed to provide any assistance.

They have urgently called for the authorities to take immediate action, properly cover the trench, and ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

