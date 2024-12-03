MUDA 50:50 sites scam: ED notice to Byrathi Suresh’s office staff, CM’s confidante
MUDA 50:50 sites scam: ED notice to Byrathi Suresh’s office staff, CM’s confidante

December 3, 2024

Bengaluru:The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ramped up its investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam by issuing notices to the office staff members of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

The ED has summoned the Secretary of the Urban Development Ministry at Vidhana Soudha for questioning at 11 am on Dec. 3 (today), along with relevant documents, as the Ministry has jurisdiction and control over MUDA.

In a related development, the ED has also summoned Ravi Kumar, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for further questioning.

This case is regarding the allotment of 14 MUDA sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi in lieu of her 3.16-acre land at Kesare. The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) regarding the allocation and money laundering.   

Sources said that previously, the ED had issued a notice to Ravi Kumar to appear with documents related to the 50:50 ratio alternative site allocations in MUDA, where he is accused of forging Parvathi Siddaramaiah’s signature.

Ravi Kumar appeared for questioning with the documents and underwent the investigation and the ED officials grilled him for over 12 hours at the investigating agency’s office at Shanthinagar, Bengaluru. However, he has now been called in again for questioning to elicit more information, sources added.

