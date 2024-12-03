Will take back 48 MUDA sites in Dattagalli: DC
December 3, 2024

Mysuru: Following the State Government’s order to cancel the allotment of 48 sites to individuals in Mysuru’s Dattagalli Layout by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who also serves as the MUDA Chairman, has decided to initiate the cancellation process.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, the Deputy Commissioner acknowledged the orders issued on Nov. 30, 2024, by K. Latha, Under Secretary of the Urban Development Department, and stated, “We will begin the process to implement the Government Order, and accordingly, all 48 sites in the specified survey numbers will be taken back by MUDA.”

Welcoming the Government’s decision, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa criticised the then MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar for misleading the MUDA Board during the meeting on March 21, 2023, which led to the allotment of the 48 sites.

“I have consistently called for action against KAS Officer Dinesh Kumar for his misconduct at MUDA and have written numerous letters to the Congress Government. I am surprised that the MUDA Board members did not raise any objections to the allotment of these 48 sites. Whether they were unaware of the illegalities or complicit in allowing such a decision is something that needs thorough investigation. Action must be taken against all those who were aware and still permitted this blatant violation,” he said.

MLC A.H. Vishwanath said that the issue goes beyond just the 48 sites. “While it’s good that the Government has cancelled the allotment of these 48 sites, this issue and the 14 sites arbitrarily allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi is only the tip of the iceberg in the MUDA 50:50 site scam. The real problem is the over 5,000 sites that were illegally distributed under various fraudulent schemes. All these sites must be recovered by MUDA, and legal action must be taken against all those responsible,” he demanded.

