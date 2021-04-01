Why ration card number a must for birth and death certificate?
Why ration card number a must for birth and death certificate?

April 1, 2021

Sir,

This refers to the news item ‘Ration card number a must for birth and death certificate’ (SOM dated Mar. 28). The announcement by the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) that ration card number is a must for birth certificate and death certificate is catching citizens by surprise, who are in APL category.

All the ration card numbers of people who were in APL category, including self were cancelled by Government of Karnataka due to non-drawing of ration.

On visiting the Common Service Centre (CSC), I was informed that a new ration card for APL can be prepared but to prevent cancellation one must draw ration at least once in two to three months.

Can our DC explain, why the APL ration cards were cancelled, and this rule is being implemented only in Mysuru?

Throughout the country, Aadhaar number is a must for birth and death certificate. Why Mysuru should be different?

– A.V. Prasanna, Mysuru, 28.3.2021

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Why ration card number a must for birth and death certificate?”

  1. K Sridhar says:
    April 2, 2021 at 10:31 am

    More than anything, Aadhar card is required to obtain the ration card. Then why is the DC insisting on ration card for brith/death certificates?? All over the country, Aadhar card/number is used for most purposes. The DC must issue clarification or recind this illogical order.

    Reply

