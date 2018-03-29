Wild elephants enter Cauvery Nisargadhama

Kushalnagar: Wild elephants have entered Cauvery Nisargadhama in Somwarpet taluk yesterday and the entry of tourists has been banned yesterday and today as precautionary measure.

The wild elephants from Marur Reserve Forest, after entering the maize fields, crossed the Cauvery River and have entered Nisargadhama.

Nisargadhama Forest Officer Vilas, on receiving information about wild elephants entering Cauvery Nisargadhama, rushed to the place and evacuated tourists and banned the entry of tourists.

Soon, Forest staff, led by Somwarpet DCF M.S. Chinnappa, Kushalnagar RFO Arun, Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb, formed teams and began the operation to drive the elephants back to the forest by bursting crackers, and beating drums.

But the wild elephants, which turned deaf ears to the sounds, stayed put in the Nisargadhama and the Forest officials summoned two tamed elephants from Mattigodu Elephant Camp to drive the elephants back. The operation was stalled late yesterday evening due to bad light.

Today morning, the elephants, which had moved to a distance, returned to Nisargadhama and stayed put there. The Operation to drive the elephants back to the forest was on, when we went to the Press.

Meanwhile, Cauvery Nisargadhama Forest Officer said that the entry of tourists to Nirasgadhama is banned today also and added that tourists would be given entry from tomorrow only after confirming that the elephants had moved to the forest.