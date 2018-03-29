Mahaveer Jayanti celebrated with pomp, gaiety

Mysuru: The two main sects of Jainism — Digambaras and Shwetambaras — celebrated Mahaveer Jayanti with pomp and gaiety by taking out separate processions in city this morning.

The Digambara Jains took out a procession carrying the idol of Lord Mahaveer in a chariot from the Digambara Temple in Halladakeri and it passed through Dodda Gadiyara, Gandhi Square, Ashoka Road and returned to the Temple. The various Mahila Sanghs and Youth Associations of Digambara sect participated in the procession.

The Shwetambara Jains also took out a procession organised by Sri Sumatinath Jain Murthipoojak Sangh carrying the idol of Lord Mahaveer. It began from the Sumatinath Jain Temple in Halladakeri. The procession passed through Ashoka Road, Clock Tower, Mahaveer Bhagwan Temple and returned to the Temple.

The Jain Samaja and all six Mahila Mandal members, four Balika Mandals, four Yuvaka Mandals also participated in the procession.

Sri Swaminath Jain Nava Yuvak Mandal President Pravin Jain, Sumatinath Jain Murthipoojak Sangh President Ashok Dantewadiya, Treasurer Mangalchand Jain, Vimal Jain, Mandal Secretary Amit Jain, Bhawar Jain, Vinod Oswal, Sanjay Jain and others participated in the procession.

On the occasion, Sri Sthanakwasi Jain Yuva Sangatana organised ‘Annadana’ for around 10,000 people at six centres including K.R. Hospital, Shivarampet, Mandi Mohalla, Roti Ghar (near Suburban Bus Stand), Ashoka Road and Siddhartha Layout.

Sri Mahaveer Ahimsa Award will be presented to People for People Member Vital Rao at a function organised by Sri Mahaveer Seva Samsthan at Sri M.L.Vardhamanaiah Smarak Bhavan at 7 pm today.