Will cable TV rates ever reduce?

Sir,

It is claimed by TRAI that cable TV charges will nosedive under the new dispensation. But it is found otherwise. For, working out charges for different channels, it is clear that the cable TV charges have become more than double for far less number of channels that one chooses from the list.

It is really unfortunate that viewers are hoodwinked to feel their burden is reduced whereas the truth is the opposite. Moreover, many unsought for channels are made compulsory under the FTA package. The understanding has been that under the fixed charges one could include some of the chargeable channels to the extent possible. It is claimed to be otherwise.

Can one hope the authority will take steps to set right the anomaly?

– P.S. Kulashekhar, Mysuru, 26.2.2019

