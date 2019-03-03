Wise to rebuild Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building

Sir,
I read the relevant article titled “Reconstruct Devaraja Market & Lansdowne Building Keeping the ‘Heritage’ Facade” by Prof. N. Narayana Sastry (SOM dated Feb.26). Very well said.
The slogan raised by the vested interest can be easily analysed. First of all, are they heritage structures like Gol Gumbaz or structures at Hampi? Commercial persons find it very difficult to vacate for a long time. They want quick repair to resume business. Can’t any sensible person understand this hidden agenda?
I have written an appeal to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka Government; Yaduveer KC Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family; the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru and the City Corporation Commissioner not to endorse repairing work of these structures. They should be razed and rebuilt in the similar architectural design.
Afterthought tells that even the re-construction of Devaraja Market cannot serve any purpose. It is now a congested area which could have served the population in 1960s at best. It requires a vaster land area which can be extended up to Small Clock Tower.
The question of heritage must be waived off and a new structure is to be constructed to meet the challenge. Are we wearing dresses like our grand-old-fathers?
I appeal to the MCC to reconstruct the Lansdowne Building in the similar architecture, of course, but not the Market. It should be built in modern and useful ‘grahak-friendly’ way.
– Dr. M. Ramakrishna, (retired Principal), Mysuru, 26.2.2019
It is very disturbing to see a sudden surge in people with half baked knowledge about Heritage and conservation writing in your columns and castigating the people like me who have canvassed thro’ social media for saving the Mysoe’s Heritage from wanton destruction. People in civilised society are entitled to their opinion but castigate others with such crass epithets like “vested interests” and “Heritage Mafia” make one wonder about the source and objective of these contrarian opinions. My request to these learned men tis o keep decorum in public discourse and do not belittle others opinion just because there is apparent editorial support !
I concur with Mr. Raj Chandra’s appeal for civilised discussion of whether to save or to destroy heritage buildings like Devaraja Market and Landsdowne building.
I have been following the letters from readrs in this matter. The anti-heritage group, instead of positing coherent argument to support their point of view, has resorted to insults, and epithets to demean those who favour saving heritage buildings. One of the arguments put forward by this group is that Lansdowme building is not worth saving as it was built to commorate the visit of British Viceroy to Mysore. If this argument is carried to its (Ill)logical conclusion, all buildings built by the Brtish (like Rashtrapathi Bhavan and the Parliament Building in New Delhi), and the Moguls (like the Taj Mahal) must be destroyed. This mindset seems to think by destroying the edifice of British and Moguls will erase the fact that India was ruled for centuries by foreign invaders! I guess this is the same logic behind changing the names of cities and streets.
May God Save us from ourselves!