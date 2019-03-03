Wise to rebuild Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building

Sir,

I read the relevant article titled “Reconstruct Devaraja Market & Lansdowne Building Keeping the ‘Heritage’ Facade” by Prof. N. Narayana Sastry (SOM dated Feb.26). Very well said.

The slogan raised by the vested interest can be easily analysed. First of all, are they heritage structures like Gol Gumbaz or structures at Hampi? Commercial persons find it very difficult to vacate for a long time. They want quick repair to resume business. Can’t any sensible person understand this hidden agenda?

I have written an appeal to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka Government; Yaduveer KC Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family; the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru and the City Corporation Commissioner not to endorse repairing work of these structures. They should be razed and rebuilt in the similar architectural design.

Afterthought tells that even the re-construction of Devaraja Market cannot serve any purpose. It is now a congested area which could have served the population in 1960s at best. It requires a vaster land area which can be extended up to Small Clock Tower.

The question of heritage must be waived off and a new structure is to be constructed to meet the challenge. Are we wearing dresses like our grand-old-fathers?

I appeal to the MCC to reconstruct the Lansdowne Building in the similar architecture, of course, but not the Market. It should be built in modern and useful ‘grahak-friendly’ way.

– Dr. M. Ramakrishna, (retired Principal), Mysuru, 26.2.2019

