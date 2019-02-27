Will CM announce Kushalnagar, Ponnampet Taluks tomorrow?

HDK visiting Kodagu on Feb. 28 to distribute houses for Diddalli tribal communities

Bengaluru: Kodagu is all set to get two more taluks as the State Government has decided to accord Taluk status to Kushalnagar and Ponnampet.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) is expected to make an official announcement in this regard when he will visit Kodagu tomorrow to distribute houses for Diddalli tribal communities.

The demand for a separate Cauvery Taluk with headquarters at Kushalnagar has been growing over the years since residents find travelling 27km to Somwarpet to get their work done to be a waste of time. Many bandhs have been organised by Cauvery Taluk Horata Kendriya Samiti demanding the formation of Cauvery Taluk with Kushalnagar as its headquarters.

Virajpet Taluk has an area of 160 kms and a new taluk creation will help give Ponnampet region more Government facilities.

The people from Birunani, Kutta, Kurchi, Pookala, Srimangala, Hudikeri, Ponnampet, Balele, Nittoor, Chikkamandur, Kanoor, Mathur and other villages in South Virajpet will get better access to healthcare, transport and other facilities.

They will not have to come to Virajpet town every time. Instead, they can get their Government work done at Ponnampet.

Several Government offices including State Forestry Science College, Degree Colleges, Sub-Registrar Office, Sub-Treasury and a Civil Court are functioning from Ponnampet and at the same time, there are several Government buildings that are less utilised.

