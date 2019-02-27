Hale Unduwadi water project gets administrative approval

Mysuru: After much delay, the Rs.545 crore Hale Unduwadi drinking water project, that is aimed at supplying drinking water to the city and 92 villages around the city has finally got administrative approval with the Urban Development Department Under-Secretary S. Veena issuing an order to this effect on Feb.21.

The project, a pet one for District Minister G.T. Devegowda, involves drawing water from KRS backwaters and supplying it directly to households in the city and 92 other villages.

Thanks to the efforts of GTD and the support extended by former MLA Vasu and former city Mayors, the ambitious project has finally taken off.

The Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) had submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Government, while considering the water needs of the city for the next 30 years.

Although the city has been getting about 250 MLD (Million Litres per Day) daily from Cauvery and Kabini through pumping stations at Belagola (43 MLD), Hongalli 2nd Phase (32 MLD), Hongalli 3rd Phase (50 MLD), Melapura (65 MLD) and Kabini Station (60 MLD), the Hale Unduwadi Project will supplement the water supplies by pumping 300 MLD of water per day to the city and surrounding villages, that will cater to the needs of the city’s growing population in the next 30 years.

The Rs.545 crore Unduwadi drinking water project has a Jackwell Pumping Station, a drought canal, a machinery room, water purification plant, a 4.20 km-long upward water pipeline, a 150 MLD capacity Water Treatment Plant at Beechanakuppe, a central water storage tank in Vijayanagar II Stage, KIADB water storage tank at Koorgalli, a water storage tank at Vijayanagar IV Stage and water storage tank at Bogadi, connected through a 26.50 km long pipeline.

While the State Government is funding Rs.218 crore, the local bodies will contribute Rs.54.50 crore, the RDPR Department Rs.75 crore and financial institutions will provide Rs.197.50 crore, totalling Rs.545 crore.

The KUWS&DB has been tasked with the responsibility of executing the project while the KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board) will provide the land required for the project. With the project getting administrative approval, the tender process will soon commence, it is learnt.

