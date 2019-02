Mysuru: After yesterday’s air strikes by the IAF on terror camps in Pak soil, the city has been put on high security alert, with Police deployment at all public places, tourist spots, religious places and sensitive areas.

Following directions from the DG&IGP’s office, security has been tightened at all Markets, Railway Station, Bus Stands, Palace, hotels and restaurants, Government offices and also at vantage points in the Central Business District to prevent untoward incidents.