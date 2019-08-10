Will Irwin Road be ready before Dasara-2019?

August 10, 2019

Sir,

I regularly pass through Irwin Road to drop my wife to her office which is near the Suburban Bus Stand. But over the last two years, there is no city bus facility near to the Bus Stand.

This is because of Irwin Road widening project which has been stalled now. It is a very important road for general public as well as tourists as it connects to the Railway Station and Main Bus Stand. How much time does it take to complete widening of a small ½ km (approx) stretch?

This is a very irresponsible and shameful act on the part of our City Corporation, District Administration and our so-called elected representatives.

It is a known fact that this road is one of the busiest stretch and small accidents are very common due to vehicles moving to and fro on this narrow road, particularly during the peak hours.

The best way to succeed is to have a specific intent, a clear vision, a plan of action, how to tackle court cases, and the ability to maintain clarity before starting any project.

Dasara-2019 is fast approaching. At least for this mega event, one has to plan three months in advance. My worry is, will the new Irwin Road be ready before Dasara-2019 or 2020?

– Subrahmanya Bhat, Metagalli, 3.8.2019

