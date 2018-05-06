Will TJS change his “Point of View”?

Sir,

This has reference to TJS George’s article titled “Hitler, Nehru & a worthless Bose” in his column Point of View (SOM dated May 2). He used a Pak professor to prop up his dislike against the BJP by comparing what would have happened if Modi had become the PM of India in 1947 instead of Nehru.

This is a matter of speculation and even the greatest thinkers or astrologers would not have been able to predict it correctly. However, 54 years after his regime, we can certainly look back on Nehru’s 17-year regime and decide how good his governance was:

Nehru over-ruled Sardar Patel and referred the Kashmir issue to the UN. Even after 70 years, this problem is still bleeding India in terms of lives of brave jawans and expenditure of lakhs of crores of rupees. In 1950, when China invaded Tibet, which was an independent country and a buffer zone between India and China, and more importantly when both USA and UK offered to help India to get China vacated from Tibet, Nehru refused the offer and supported China! Our country is paying for it even today. Nehru continuously downgraded the defence forces (in terms of budget allocation) and treated senior officers like his domestic servants. Their morale naturally was shattered and when required to fight against the Chinese in 1962, their equipment was not up to the mark and we faced a humiliating defeat. It is true that Nehru is an architect of Modern India with several dams and PSUs. Unfortunately, many of these dams were ill-conceived and are now just monuments. Regarding PSUs, due to their inefficiency, most of them run in loss and tax-paying citizens pay for their salaries and pensions (example, Air India). Regarding hundreds of scientific research institutes, they have no doubt given employment to thousands of educated Indians. But what about the results? Have we produced a single Nobel Prize for scientific research? We are still importing defence equipment as well as mass utility items like smart phones. Is it something that our research establishments could be proud off?

With regard to Modi’s present stewardship, I believe we can judge his performance only after 5-10 years when his regime is over.

– U.B. Acharya , Jayalakshmipuram, 3.5.2018

NOTE: With regard to Item No. 1 in the letter, it reminds me how the UN converted India’s complaint into a dispute and India could do nothing. If it was treated as it was, as a complaint, India could have simply asked the UN to direct Pakistan to vacate the aggression and our problem in J&K would have ended for all time.

Proof, Nehru failed free India and got an endemic, festering bloody wound that India suffers even today. — KBG

