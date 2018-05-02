Hitler, Nehru & a worthless Bose

By T.J.S. George
When those who don’t have it in them think they have it in them, it’s sad. Chandra Kumar Bose was a qualified management expert who did well in the Tatas for many years. Then somebody told him that he was not just another Bose but Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s own grand-nephew. Worse, the BJP zeroed in on him, told him how Bengal was waiting for his guidance and leadership. As their nominee for the Chief Ministership of West Bengal, they fielded him against Mamata Bannerji in the 2016 elections.
Poor Chandra Kumar Babu. He got 26,299 votes, less than half of Mamata Bannerji’s 65,520. Even those 26,299 were Hindutva votes, not Bose votes. But alas, those who don’t have it in them don’t see what others see. C.K. Bose came out last week with a denunciation of Jawaharlal Nehru that revealed many things about this Bose — his ignorance of the nuances of history, his lack of a sense of balance, his immaturity as a public interlocutor and, frankly, his political rawness.
Just see what the man said: “Hitler never betrayed his nation. Nehru wanted to sit on the throne without fighting, but sucking up to the British. In short, Nehru betrayed his nation.” Somebody must have told him about the stupidity of his words, so he came up with another statement. “I am not supporting Hitler — of course he was a devil — but he was not fraudulent like Nehru who in the guise of being a nationalist was actually a British lackey.”
Perhaps this undeserving Bose was aware of the BJP’s aversion to Nehru and was trying to please his masters. There are schools in Rajasthan where history texts do not mention that Nehru was the first Prime Minister of India or that Gandhi was shot dead by Godse. Bose figured that such an iron-hard line would make his stock go up with the BJP; may be PM candidate next time, who knows? So Nehru is put in the same bracket as Hitler — bold even by Hindutva standards.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would do nothing of the kind. The differences of opinion between Netaji on the one hand and Gandhi, Nehru, Patel on the other are well known. Yet, Netaji did not denounce Congress leaders. There are strong reasons to believe that he did not die in an aircrash as Japan claimed and that he eventually returned to India, living as Gumnami Baba in Faizabad where he died in 1985. This is still a raging controversy, but no one denies the fact that the Baba’s belongings, examined after his death, contained several photographs of Netaji’s parents and immediate family, telegrams from trusted veterans of the Azad Hind Fauz and various personal belongings. A small move by such a man to attack Nehru as a betrayer would have changed the course of Indian history. But he was a true patriot who put the country above him. Sometimes grand nephews have difficulty comprehending such things.
As irony would have it, Chandra Kumar Bose’s worthless views on Jawaharlal Nehru were exposed for what they were by not a Congressman or Indian historian or intellectual but by a Pakistani. Pervez Hoodbhoy, a Physics Professor in Pakistan, wasn’t replying to Bose, too inconsequential to be noticed from that distance. He was merely analysing an aspect of the India-Pakistan situation from an academic point of view. Writing last week in the venerable daily, Dawn, the Professor wondered:
“What might have today’s India looked like in scientific terms if Narendra Modi, not Jawaharlal Nehru, had been India’s Prime Minister in 1947? Instead of being noted for its exceptional space programme, and brilliant string theorists, India would have become a garbage dump for every kind of crackpot science… As in Pakistan, Darwinian evolution would be considered heretical and destructive of religious faith.”
Recalling a speaking tour of India in 2005, Hoodbhoy wrote: “Without Nehru there could never have been the huge and palpable mass enthusiasm for science, manifested in many science museums within a single city… Nehru must also be credited with keeping a lid on his Generals. Immediately after partition, Nehru ordered the grand residence of the Army Chief to be vacated and instead assigned it to the Prime Minister. The move carried huge symbolism… It is nowadays becoming easier by the day for Pakistan to recognise its mirror reflection across the border.”
Chandra Kumar Bose is unlikely to see the point. Naturally. Those who don’t have it in them don’t have it in them.
1. Sultan of Oman “Said-bin_taimur” offered port of Gwadar as a gift to India in 1950, but Nehru declined the gift. Later sultan sold it to Pak. Now Pak has given it to China which is used to keep spying and survilence around Persian gulf, centre, and South Asia and check Indian growth
2. PM Nehru refused to accept kalat《Baloochistan) to merge with India after the king of balooch Ahmed Balooch in 1947.. Later Pak forcefully invaded Baloochistan and occupied in 1948
3. In 1962 was China attacked north east India and killed over 50000 people . PM Nehru had the audacity to ignore that in aggression and said, not even a blade of grass grows in that barren land, so did not care Later, ULFA BODO nd other groups of North East It did did not want to stay with India as they did it protect them from massacre by the Chinese army.
4. Nehru gifted the COCO island(Google map q4.13858593.368422) to Burma. Burma gifted it to China to spy on India. China has an airstrip and spy station there working against our nation.
5. PM Nehru had agreed to give our Hyderabad to Pak, but sardar Patel failed that bid by a planning operation polo -also called Hyderabad Mukhthi Sanghram against Nehru wishes and surrender the NIZAM to India Nehru was very angry at Patel for this move.
6. USA offered UN permanent seat in 1950, Nehru refused to accept it. Again Russia offered India a perm and seat in UN security council which Nehru refused it again in 1955. And he ensured that China will get that seat. Today, China is blocking every move from India in getting any UN membership.
7. In 1947, after independence Nepal PM matrika Prasad koirala conveyed his desire to join India, but our PM Nehru rejected the offer
8. PM nehru gifted the kabo valley Manipu 12000 square km to burma. Now Burma is supporting China
9. Kashmir issue is the glaring example of his shortsightedness and incompetence. He believed that PAk and Chinese are friends and UN was a fair body! That was the grandest of his illusions and we are suffering every single day because of it!
10. He was called chacha Nehru by the Indian kids, but it reality he is more of a chacha to Chinese and paki children as more kids have died or destroyed due to paki terrorism!
As some British newspapers remarked, India never got independence in 1947 and Nehru was the last viceroy who was Indian by Birth. His every dicision was just to please pak or China. Yet Chinese did not support him! It was an one sided love affair! Today, all his failures are coming back to haunt us.
Nehru hated the nationalists like Patel and Bose and hell bent on pleasing the Muslims and the British that he played so many dirty tricks!
But the times were favorable, Gandhi was too idealistic to understand the con games of Nehru and media and textbooks praised Nehru and built the grand patriotic image that he never was!
This day, we see Rahul carrying his DNA and sending emissaries to Pakistan to overthrow Modi !
Similarly they Rahul and congress trying very hard to make deals with China to bring down the BJP government even during the Doklam crisis. BJP is highly nationalistic and Rahul and his friends can’t tolerate! Just like Nehru could not tolerate Patel and Bose, his great grandson cont tolerate Modi!
Now, George being a great fan of Nehru has to condemn every move by Modi! No surprise in that! You can watch Modi hatred in every one of his articles! He can’t make us believe that no problems that all problems were because of bjp! All the problems congress created are coming to light under bjp! The truth is now exposed!
But, if truth be told, congress is the root cause of all the problems India is facing! Especially the Nehru clan!
Even Rajiv had his share in the Srilanka crisis that he sent Indian army (IPKF) to kill Indians in Srilanka! Congress controlled media always presented their version of the truth! Congress should not have been allowed to continue, but media was under the grip and truth was Suppressed for decades!
Sir,
When Nehru was standing on a podium with Chow en lai shouting “Hindi Chiny bhai bhai!” the Chinese were occupying part of Ladakh. Nehru’ s defence minister V K Krishna Menon violently disagreed with Gen. Thimmaih’s warnings about China. The Congress Party led by Nehru and his successors made India weak with their socialism and phony secularism. Indira Gandhi was the worst.