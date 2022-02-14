Wins silver medal in National Kickboxing Championship
Sports

Wins silver medal in National Kickboxing Championship

February 14, 2022

Vibha P. Ravindra of Karnataka Kickboxing Sports Association (WAKOIND-KA) has won a Silver Medal in the Cadets and Junior National Kickboxing Championship organised by WAKO India Kickboxing Federation, recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India and Member, World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO), International Olympic Committee (IOC) at Boxing Hall, Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra, held between Dec. 21 and 25, 2021.

She secured the Silver Medal in the 3 KL038 YC F -37kg KL category.

Vibha, daughter of Dr. P.V. Ravindra, Principal Investigator, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, is studying in Class 4 at Excel Public School, Mysuru.

She is trained under the guidance of Sensei G. Sudhakar,  Sensei Yogesh and Sensei Raghavendra of Sanskar Karate, V.V. Mohalla, Mysuru.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching