Wins silver medal in National Kickboxing Championship

February 14, 2022

Vibha P. Ravindra of Karnataka Kickboxing Sports Association (WAKOIND-KA) has won a Silver Medal in the Cadets and Junior National Kickboxing Championship organised by WAKO India Kickboxing Federation, recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India and Member, World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO), International Olympic Committee (IOC) at Boxing Hall, Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra, held between Dec. 21 and 25, 2021.

She secured the Silver Medal in the 3 KL038 YC F -37kg KL category.

Vibha, daughter of Dr. P.V. Ravindra, Principal Investigator, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, is studying in Class 4 at Excel Public School, Mysuru.

She is trained under the guidance of Sensei G. Sudhakar, Sensei Yogesh and Sensei Raghavendra of Sanskar Karate, V.V. Mohalla, Mysuru.