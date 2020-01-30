Woman blackmails man with rape threat; booked

January 30, 2020

She wanted to take revenge on her estranged husband by fixing him in a false case

Mysuru/Mysore: How far can a woman go to take revenge on her estranged husband? Here is a woman who allegedly threatened a man of lodging fake rape case against him for refusing her request to give false evidence against her former husband.

A case has been booked against the woman at Vijayanagar Police Station and the blackmailed youth fortunately had recorded the conversation between him and the woman. The accused Geetha, allegedly threatened Raghu, a resident of Hootagalli of framing him in a rape case when the latter refused to help her in wrongly accusing her husband of extorting money from her.

False extortion case

According to Vijayanagar Police Inspector Balakrishnegowda, Geetha and her husband had separated from each other and were living separately while their divorce case is pending. Geetha wanted to fix her husband in a false case and she plotted an extortion incident to send her estranged husband to jail.

As per the plan, she invited Raghu, a known acquaintance, to her home at Vijayanagar 4th Stage and urged him to give false evidence against her husband. Inspector Balakrishnegowda said that Geetha approached the Vijayanagar Police and told them that her husband followed her car from Aralukuppe village on his motorbike and waylaid her vehicle near Hinkal. “She wanted us to register a complaint and said that her husband extorted Rs. 2 lakh from her and she was forced to hand over the money,” he said.

Loan money as bait

Meanwhile, Raghu approached Vijayanagar Police and lodged a complaint against Geetha and in his plaint, he alleged that he had borrowed Rs. 20,000 as loan from Geetha sometime back. Geetha told Raghu that there was no need for him to pay back the loan but he had to help her in framing her husband. Geetha told Raghu to be a witness in the extortion case and tell the Police that he (Raghu) had witnessed the incident where Geetha’s husband extorted Rs. 2 lakh from her. When Raghu refused, Geetha threatened to file a rape case against him. She later began to blackmail Raghu and threatened to send him behind bars, Inspector Balakrishnegowda added.

Recorded conversations

Fearing consequences, Raghu approached the Vijayanagar Police and played the conversation between him and Geetha where Geetha was heard threatening Raghu with a rape case. Fortunately, wary of Geetha’s moves, Raghu had recorded the conversations on his mobile phone that saved him from being victimised by Geetha.

According to Inspector Balakrishnegowda, investigations have revealed that Geetha had made blackmailing a hobby and in the past too, she had threatened many men to fix them in false cases in KRS and Bengaluru. The Police are now in search of Geetha who is absconding.

