Woman dies by suicide

December 1, 2024

Hunsur: Unable to bear the alleged harassment of the representatives of a micro-finance firm, a woman committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Kirijaji village in Hunsur taluk in the district on Thursday.

Susheela (48), wife of Sanna Kalaiah is the deceased woman.

It is said that, Susheela had availed Rs. 40,000 from Fortune Micro Finance and was paying her instalments on time. However, she had failed to pay this month’s instalment, but had assured to make the payment on Nov. 29.

The representatives of the finance firm identified as Umesh and four others, who had come to collect the instalment from Susheela, insisted to make the payment immediately, denying any more time to clear the due amount. They had also allegedly abused her.

Upset over the ruckus created by the finance firm representatives, Susheela consumed pesticide and fell sick. The neighbours rushed her to a hospital in Hunsur for treatment, from where she was shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. However, she succumbed by the evening, it is said.

Her son Naveen has named Umesh and four others in the complaint lodged at Hunsur Town Police Station.