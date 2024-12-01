Woman dies by suicide
News

Woman dies by suicide

December 1, 2024

Hunsur: Unable to bear the alleged harassment of the representatives of a micro-finance firm, a woman committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Kirijaji village in Hunsur taluk in the district on Thursday.

Susheela (48), wife of Sanna Kalaiah is the deceased woman.

It is said that, Susheela had availed Rs. 40,000 from Fortune Micro Finance and was paying her instalments on time. However, she had failed to pay this month’s instalment, but had assured to make the payment on Nov. 29.

The representatives of the finance firm identified as Umesh and four others, who had come to collect the instalment from Susheela, insisted to make the payment immediately, denying any more time to clear the due amount. They had also allegedly abused her.

Upset over the ruckus created by the finance firm representatives, Susheela consumed pesticide and fell sick. The neighbours rushed her to a hospital in Hunsur for treatment, from where she was shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. However, she succumbed by the evening, it is said.

Her son Naveen has named Umesh and four others in the complaint lodged at Hunsur Town Police Station.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching