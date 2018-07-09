Woman loots cash, gold after rendering housewife unconscious

Mysuru: The incident of a middle-aged woman, in the pretext of seeking help, allegedly looting cash and gold ornaments from a house after rendering the housewife unconscious, has been reported from Kanakagiri in city yesterday afternoon.

The housewife, who was rendered unconscious, has been identified as 40-year-old Lakshmi, wife of Nagaraju, resident of Kanakagiri. The accused woman has decamped with 300 grams gold ornaments and Rs.5 lakh cash kept in the house.

The incident: Yesterday at about 12.30 pm, a middle-aged woman, who came to the house of Lakshmi asked Lakshmi to give her Rs.5 as she wanted to get the ear of her son pierced. Lakshmi, who told the unidentified woman to wait, went inside the room to get the money.

The unidentified woman, who followed Lakshmi into the room, allegedly pressed a piece of cloth sprayed with chemical on her face, which rendered Lakshmi unconscious. The woman then bolted the door from inside searched the almirah kept in the house and managed to decamp with 300 grams gold ornaments and Rs.5 lakh cash kept in the almirah. The woman then fled from the house.

Lakshmi, who woke up after about two hours, saw the doors of the almirah open and on inspecting the belongings inside, she found the gold ornaments and cash missing. She immediately informed her husband Nagaraju over the phone.

Meanwhile, Vidyaranyapuram Police, who rushed to the house, inspected the place and summoned the Dog Squad and Fingerprint experts to the spot and have registered a case based on the complaint from Lakshmi.

K.R. Sub-Division ACP Dharmappa, who collected information from the Investigating Officers, has instructed the Cops to intensify their investigation and the Police are collecting CCTV footages from cameras installed at nearby houses and shops.

It may be recalled that miscreants in the guise of MCC officials had looted gold ornaments from the house of one Leeladevi in Kuvempunagar recently and a con woman had cheated an elderly woman of her gold ornaments by giving fake jewels in exchange for genuine jewels near Gandhi Square.

It may be noted that miscreants who are using various ways to cheat people were targeting lonely women and elderly women.

Meanwhile, the Police have warned the citizens not to entertain strangers who come in the guise of seeking help or selling products. Special Police teams have been formed to nab the miscreants. Police have urged the public to inform the nearest Police Station if they come across suspicious people moving around in their localities.