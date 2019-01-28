Woman makes children sleep at Railway Quarters; goes missing

Mysuru: A woman has gone missing after making her three children sleep on the varanda of a house at the Loco Colony Railway Quarters in Yadavagiri on Jan.16.

According to the press release, the woman, who came to the Railway Quarters at about 9 pm along with three children, introduced herself as Malathi Sahu of Pune in Maharashtra and three children as three-year-old Laksh, two-year-old Ganesh and one-year-old Adhi and had said that she had come to the city in the Jaipur train. She had requested that she and the three children would sleep in the varanda of the house in the quarters and leave the next day. But the woman has gone missing leaving behind the children the next day.

Thirty-five-year-old Malathi Sahu is the wife of Gajendra Sahu. She is 4.5 ft. tall, round faced, oily red complexioned, normal built, speaks Hindi and was wearing silver anklets and chocolate-coloured saree.

Those having information about the woman, may contact V.V. Puram Police on Ph: 0821-2418314/ 514 or Mob: 94808-02238, according to a press release from the Station Officer, V.V. Puram Police Station.

