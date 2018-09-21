Woman unable to repay loan abducted; rescued in Mandya

Mandya: A Dalit woman who was unable to return a loan amount was forced to work as a bonded labourer. The inhuman way in which she was abducted has also been captured on video camera. The incident occurred at Bekkalale village in Maddur taluk.

Nagesh of Gejjalagere village in Maddur Taluk and his accomplices Pandu, Nagesh, and Kariappa dragged the woman in front of villagers and dumped her in the car and drove away.

The husband of the woman who was who was also subjected to atrocity had borrowed Rs. 50,000 from Nagesh. He had kept the couple in his village for four years, using them as bonded labourers.

Unable to bear his repeated torture and humiliation, the couple had escaped and settled down in Bekkalale village.

Soon after they moved into the village, the husband died. Nagesh came to know of the presence of the woman in the village. He immediately came to there along with his accomplices and abducted her.

Even though she was allegedly slapped, beaten and forced to return, which was all captured on video camera, none of the villagers who were witness to this atrocity, came to her rescue.

The video has gone viral in social media. The Maddur Police have registered a case in this regard.

Tahsildar comes to woman’s rescue

As soon as the incident of abduction of the woman went viral on social media, Tahsiladar Rupa immediately sent the Village Accountants to Gejjalagere village where the woman was kept. Around afternoon Tahsildar personally visited the place.

Later, Rupa took the victim to Bekkalale village from where the woman was picked up, consoled her and gave her confidence. On the directions of the Tahsildar, the Police arrested the accused Nagesh and his accomplices.

Speaking to media, Rupa said that this was an inhuman act and has to be condemned in the strongest terms. I have gathered complete information from the Police as also from the woman. Suitable action will be taken against them. Depending under what section the Police have registered the case, further action will be taken, she added.

If it is proved that it is a case of bonded labour, then the relevant portions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act will also be enforced, she said.

SP visits spot: Mandya Superintendent of Police Shivapakash Devaraj who was informed about the incident also visited Bekkalale village along with ASP Lavanya, DySP Mallika, Inspector Prabhakar and others by evening and consoled her.

The Police have registered a case against Nagesh and his accomplices and they were remanded to judicial custody.