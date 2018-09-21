Woes of Apartment residents

Sir,

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) civic workers have not collected garbage for the last one week in residential apartments in and around Siddartha Layout. MCC has come up with the order that garbage will not be collected even if segregated from establishments with 5,000 sq. m area or greater area. The same is to decomposed within the premises which is a good thought but at implementation level the same is being forced on even residential apartments irrespective of its area.

Some of the apartments in Mysuru have no extra space nor a garden which can take on the extra space required for decomposition and setting up of biogas plant. The cost involved in the same also has not been taken into consideration.

The biogas plant even if started will have its byproducts and residues which need to be cleared periodically. The MCC has not given any kind of support or thought to these factors, which need to be looked into before implementation of the idea for its successful functioning.

Can MCC In-charge of each Zone hold a meeting with the members of the apartments in their area to first of all understand the practicality of implementing the idea, then work towards practical ground-level implementation, instead of issuing directions and stopping garbage collection causing inconvenience and unhygienic condition?

– K.C. Sudeesh, Siddarthanagar, 15.9.2018

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]