Women Police personnel conduct night beat in city

August 16, 2022

Visit houses of rowdy-sheeters; check vehicles

Mysore/Mysuru: For the first time, women Police personnel, under the guidance of Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shashidhar and Devaraja Inspector Diwakar, conducted night beat in city on Saturday.

ACP Shashidhar and Inspector Diwakar, after providing instructions to the women Police staff, deployed them for night beat duty. The women Police staff was led by Sub-Inspector Leelavathi. The women Police personnel, who got many shops on Devaraj Urs Road and adjacent roads closed as they were open beyond the permitted time limit, also got wine stores, bars and restaurants closed.

They then took up checking of vehicles and checked the vehicles which were found moving after 11 pm. They also knocked on the doors of houses of rowdy-sheeters to confirm their (rowdy-sheeters) presence in their houses. They also visited houses of home alone senior citizens and enquired their well-being. The women Cops registered their attendance through e-beat mobile phone app.

Meanwhile, ACP Shashidhar said that the women Police staff will conduct night beat from 9 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday. They will visit the houses of rowdy-sheeters, inspect sensitive places and will do everything a night beat Police does, he added.

“Men and women Police undergo the same training, but women Police personnel spend most of their work time in Police Stations. As part of 75 years of Indian Independence, which is being celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, for the first time in city, women Police staff has been deployed for night beat as this would build confidence among women. City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has appreciated this initiative,” ACP Shashidhar said.

It may be recalled that the Mysuru District Police, on Nov. 24, 2021, conducted a unique experiment of putting only women Police force on after-dark duty in Nanjangud Sub-Division to instil confidence among women Police personnel in performing night duty on streets as their male counterparts have been doing since years.

Over 30 Police Constables, led by four lady Sub-Inspectors, efficiently performed the night-long duty and returned to their offices in the morning. The duty included beat policing, keeping an eye on the accused who are out on bail for heinous crimes, checking vehicles moving to-and-fro Nanjangud, monitoring suspiciously moving vehicles and also registering their presence in e-beat system (thumb impression).