District Journalists Association felicitates two senior journalists
News

District Journalists Association felicitates two senior journalists

August 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Two senior journalists were felicitated by the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) on the eve of 75th year of our Independence on Monday.

Rahamat Ulla Khan, who is working a reporter of Aftab-e-Karnataka and K.V. Srinivasan (Brother), who is now leading a retired life at Kalkunike Layout in Hunsur after serving at All India Radio (AIR) for five decades were honoured at their residences and their valuable services were recalled and appreciated by the office-bearers of MDJA.

Former Mayor Arif Hussain,  who was present during the felicitation of Rahamat Ulla Khan gave a personal financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 to the veteran journalist.

The two senior journalists lauded MDJA for taking up various initiatives on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, General Secretary M. Subramanya, State Committee member B. Raghavendra, Urdu paper reporter Afsar Pasha,  Nayeemullah, Khizer Ahmed, former Mayor Arif Hussain, Hunsur Taluk Journalists Association President H.R. Krishnakumar, journalists Hanagodu Nataraj, Gajendra, Sampath Kumar, Pratap, Vaddambalu Ravi and others were present while felicitating the two senior journalists.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching