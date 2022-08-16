District Journalists Association felicitates two senior journalists

August 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Two senior journalists were felicitated by the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) on the eve of 75th year of our Independence on Monday.

Rahamat Ulla Khan, who is working a reporter of Aftab-e-Karnataka and K.V. Srinivasan (Brother), who is now leading a retired life at Kalkunike Layout in Hunsur after serving at All India Radio (AIR) for five decades were honoured at their residences and their valuable services were recalled and appreciated by the office-bearers of MDJA.

Former Mayor Arif Hussain, who was present during the felicitation of Rahamat Ulla Khan gave a personal financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 to the veteran journalist.

The two senior journalists lauded MDJA for taking up various initiatives on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, General Secretary M. Subramanya, State Committee member B. Raghavendra, Urdu paper reporter Afsar Pasha, Nayeemullah, Khizer Ahmed, former Mayor Arif Hussain, Hunsur Taluk Journalists Association President H.R. Krishnakumar, journalists Hanagodu Nataraj, Gajendra, Sampath Kumar, Pratap, Vaddambalu Ravi and others were present while felicitating the two senior journalists.