Work hard to adorn top post: C. Shikha

May 3, 2024

649 students of JSS Women’s College receive various degrees in Graduation Day ceremony

Mysore/Mysuru: C. Shikha, Commissioner, Department of Commercial Taxes, has advised the students to study hard with an aim to decorate higher position in profession with each having its own distinct quality.

She was addressing the gathering of students during 16th Graduation Day ceremony organised at Navajyothi auditorium of JSS Women’s College, Saraswathipuram, in city recently.

“The manpower is essential to handle any technology and neither would anybody lose job with the advent of new technology. Hence it is imperative to upgrade our skills keeping in pace with the changing time. Not all were possessing cell phone 17 years ago, but now everybody has a cell phone, as an evident to the technology that grew at a faster pace in the last 17 years of 2,000 years since the evolution of civilisation,” asserted Shikha, who had previously served as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru.

“Every profession is great without any superior or inferior quality attached to it, but you should aim for acquiring top positions, which requires efforts. If one gets a job, he or she can take care of their family, but if you launch your own start-ups and become an entrepreneur you can give jobs to others, helping them run their families too. So, your aim should be productive and maintain a fine balance between your professional life and personal life. Don’t be afraid of criticisms and work according to the fixed time table without losing your focus,” advised Shikha.

Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Dr. C.G. Betsurmath administered oath to the graduates.

Newly graduated students S.U. Chandushri, R. Shambhavi and Sowjanya S. Gangavathi and parents Dr. L. Nanjunda Swamy and N.C. Nagaraju shared their opinion at the ceremony.

A total of 649 students of 2022-23 batch received their degrees, that included 329 students passing out with distinction and 221 in first class. Among the Post-Graduate (PG) students, 14 passed in distinction and 85 in first class.

Medal, Prize Winners

The top three ranks were bagged by respective students securing gold medals and cash prizes. BA – M. Lakshmi, M.K. Tanmayi and K. Pallavi; B.Sc – P.R. Lavanya, M. Ranjitha and K.J. Megha; B.Com – P. Kavana, S.P. Lisha Nandini and S.U. Chandushri; BBA – R. Lavanya, K.A. Nayana and A.S. Saraswathi; BCA – S. Anusha, V.V. Suchitra and M. Ananya.

In the Post-Graduate section, following students bagged top two ranks: MA (Economics) – Anjana and A.S. Anupama, M.Com- B. Harshitha and C.M. Bhavya; M.Sc (Chemistry) – M. Varsha and Sowjanya S. Gangavathi.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the ceremony.

CPA (Certified Public Accountant/ Chartered Accountant) in USA Shalini Gupta and Anupama Vashista were present on the occasion.

S. Vyshnavi and Vrunda rendered invocation, while College Principal Dr. M. Poornima welcomed the gathering. J. Pushpalatha compered the event. Dean (Academic) Dr. Rechanna proposed a vote of thanks.