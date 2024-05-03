Chinnara Natakotsava begins at Rangayana

May 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The five-day long Chinnara Natakotsava organised by Rangayana for the children taking part in this year’s Chinnara Mela began here yesterday with the staging of a mythological play ‘Sri Krishna Garudi’, here yesterday.

Earlier, the Natakotsava was inaugurated by noted Theatre Director Sridhar Heggodu by reciting a song ‘Aata Aata…Chinnara Meladalli Makkala Aata’.

On seeing the raindrops falling from the skies, elated children jumped and danced expressing their joy before the commencement of the play.

Department of Kannada Culture Joint Director V.A. Mallikarjuna Swamy, Senior Artiste and Theatre Director Mime Ramesh, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Matapathi, Chinnara Mela Convenor Geetha Montadka were present.

The valedictory of the natakotsava will be held on May 6.