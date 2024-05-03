Jingle on water, MCC way to educate people

May 3, 2024

Auto tippers deployed to collect waste play pre-recorded jingles in Kannada; innovative way to save water amidst sweltering heat

Mysore/Mysuru: With the sweltering heat posing a threat to drinking water supply network, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has taken to jingles to disseminate message in Kannada on ‘Limited Use of Water Without Wasting Water Considered as the Lifeline.’

Starting today, the auto tippers of MCC deployed to collect waste daily from door-to-door have been playing pre-recorded jingles, along with regular message on segregation of dry and wet waste being played in Kannada.

MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu told Star of Mysore, “The jingles are played to spread a message against unnecessarily wasting water by washing two-wheelers and cars, along with running the public tap. The main focus is on educating the people on using water as per the requirement.”

In the present situation, there is no threat to drinking water supply in the city, but as a precaution, awareness drive has been taken up. The water is being supplied in tankers to those places facing water crisis and action will be taken against those who waste water. In the wake of prevailing heat wave, the hoteliers have been already instructed to supply potable water to customers and also maintain hygiene in toilets. The MCC officials and staff have been also told to keep an eye on the complaints related to leakages in drinking water pipes and taps and water flowing towards underground drainages and Reverse Osmosis (RO) water units, in each of the wards. Action is also being taken to collect dues towards water bill, she added.

Apart from 800 borewells of MCC, private borewells have been identified so that they can be used as an alternative to meet the demand for drinking water in case of any disruption in water supply. Action will be taken against drilling borewells without permission.

Senior Health Officer of MCC Dr. N.B. Venkatesh said precautionary measures are also being taken to check the prevalence of diseases like cholera and dengue in summer. Fogging will be conducted once in three days during the evening, restricting to a particular area on those days. This includes the premises of Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College in Paduvarahalli (Vinayakanagar), the venue of counting where EVMs of recently concluded Lok Sabha elections of Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency have been stored in the strong rooms.

Donors can help

Interested donors can also join hands with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in providing water to general public especially at busy places. With the rise in maximum temperature level, the donors can arrange for drinking water at busy places. The MCC will provide space for such initiatives.

— Dr. N.N. Madhu, MCC Commissioner