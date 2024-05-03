Sainik Academy Mysuru celebrates May Day, fetes Pourakarmikas
Sainik Academy Mysuru celebrates May Day, fetes Pourakarmikas

May 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sainik Academy Mysuru felicitated three Pourakarmikas of Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) here on account of May Day celebrations on Wednesday.

According to a press release, three Pourakarmikas Mahadev, R. Kamalamma and Ashok were felicitated, for being honest and hard-working, as informed by the CMC.

Speaking on the occasion, retired Commando C.M. Sridhar, also the Founder of the Academy said “Everybody starting from a cleaning staff to officer is a labour, without whom one cannot imagine of any development and progress in the society. It is our prime duty to honour all our labourers, which we should do throughout the year.”

Earlier,  a Swachhata campaign was conducted by the Academy at Hootagalli and Belavadi.

Co-founder of the Academy Anitha Sridhar, Prof. K. Vijaykumar, Sunitha, Health Inspector of Hootagalli CMC Anish and staff, pourakarmikas and the students and staff of Sainik Academy took part.

