Cartoonists Day in city on May 5

May 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Cartoonists Day celebrations, Karnataka Cartoonists Association, Bangalore Press Club and District Kannada Sahitya Parishat will be jointly organising an exhibition of cartoons by city’s well-known cartoonist and Full Brighter M.V. Nagendra Babu (Banter Babu) on May 5 and 6 at Mysuru Art Gallery on Ramanuja Road here.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by H.V. Rajeev, Chairman, Pramathi Educational Institution, Mysuru at 5 pm on May 5. Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar will deliver the keynote address.

Renowned sculptor and Mysuru Art Gallery President L. Shivalingappa, Karnataka Cartoonists Association, Bengaluru, President V.R.C. Shekar, Art Patron Dr. K. Raghuram Vajpayee and ‘Yoga With Srinath’ Founder Srinath will be the chief guests.

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal will preside.

The cartoon expo will be open for public on May 6 between 11 am and 5 pm.

National Cartoonists Day, on May 5, is a world-wide celebration of cartoonists and their work.

The National Cartoonist Society declared the date in the 1990s to promote support for the cartooning industry and to recognise the impact they have had on society.