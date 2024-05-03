Sree Kumaran Jewellers Showroom to open on May 5
News

Sree Kumaran Jewellers Showroom to open on May 5

May 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sree Kumaran Jewellers, a well known South Indian Brand in Jewellery, will be opening their first showroom in Karnataka in Mysuru on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road near KSRTC Sub Urban Bus Stand on May 5.

Announcing this at a press meet here on Sunday, Sree Kumaran Jewellers Assistant Manager Suresh Kumar said that the Kumaran Group’s 48th showroom would be inaugurated by  Group’s Head T.K. Chandran at 9.30 am on May 5.

Pointing out that Kumaran Groups which started its venture as a family business with Chennai Silk Sarees, is a 62-year-old company, he said that the Kumaran had also become a popular brand for Gold, Silver and Diamond Jewellery.

As part of the showroom inauguration at Mysuru, there will be special discount on sale of jewellery, Suresh Kumar added.

Group Managing Director K. Vinayagam, Executive Director Vikram Narayan, Customer Relations Officer O.V. Jayakumar and others were present at the press meet.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching