Sree Kumaran Jewellers Showroom to open on May 5

May 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sree Kumaran Jewellers, a well known South Indian Brand in Jewellery, will be opening their first showroom in Karnataka in Mysuru on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road near KSRTC Sub Urban Bus Stand on May 5.

Announcing this at a press meet here on Sunday, Sree Kumaran Jewellers Assistant Manager Suresh Kumar said that the Kumaran Group’s 48th showroom would be inaugurated by Group’s Head T.K. Chandran at 9.30 am on May 5.

Pointing out that Kumaran Groups which started its venture as a family business with Chennai Silk Sarees, is a 62-year-old company, he said that the Kumaran had also become a popular brand for Gold, Silver and Diamond Jewellery.

As part of the showroom inauguration at Mysuru, there will be special discount on sale of jewellery, Suresh Kumar added.

Group Managing Director K. Vinayagam, Executive Director Vikram Narayan, Customer Relations Officer O.V. Jayakumar and others were present at the press meet.