Workshop on conservation of bees environment held

May 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Farmer’s House, Mysuru, in collaboration with Agriculture, Rural Development and Environmental Awareness (ARDEA) Foundation in Mumbai and The Hive Trust in Bengaluru, conducted a workshop in city on Apr. 28 to raise awareness about the impact of urbanisation on bee population and importance of conserving bees in urban environments.

The workshop drew a significant turnout from individuals interested in farming, bee-keeping and biodiversity conservation amidst urban challenges.

Dr. Padma Sudarshan, representing Farmer’s House and serving as a member of the Advisory Committee of National Honey Mission, coordinated the workshop. With her extensive involvement in national bee conservation policies, she elucidated how urban interest in bee-keeping is emerging as an environmental priority.

She underscored the significance of establishing a nationwide network for bees, emphasising support for bee population across rural, urban and wilderness areas.

Apoorva, Chairman of The Hive Trust, provided insights into bee-keeping practices, detailing suitable species for cultivation and their methodologies. He offered a demonstration on the construction of bee boxes, hive structures and honey extraction procedures. He also highlighted the alarming statistics that in cities like Bengaluru alone, over 300 natural beehives are destroyed daily due to smoke. Apoorva urged participants to initiate bee box installations in residential areas, offering assistance as needed.

The workshop concluded with attendees expressing interest in pursuing bee-keeping. Organisers announced plans for another workshop on ‘Urban Bee-keeping,’ featuring live demonstrations on rearing bees and harvesting honey.