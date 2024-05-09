Bandipur’s ‘Yuva Mitra’ in India Book of Records

May 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The ‘Yuva Mitra’ programme, initiated by the Forest Department at Bandipur Tiger Reserve to educate students about forests and environmental conservation, has earned a place in the India Book of Records.

Distinguished by its unparalleled participation, the programme saw a remarkable turnout nationwide. A total of 8,410 individuals, comprising 7,019 students, 655 teachers, 197 Gram Panchayat members, 395 local farmers and 143 tribal community members, actively engaged in the initiative. Over the period from Mar. 3, 2023 to Mar. 8, 2024, a comprehensive series of 162 awareness sessions on forest conservation were conducted.

The programme demonstrates forest and wildlife citizenship qualities through positive change in behaviour and action at individual, school, family and community levels. Not only students, but also teachers, Principals, parents and all those who demonstrate these qualities become ‘Yuva Mitras.’

Initiated under the leadership of Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, during his tenure as the Bandipur Director (he is currently serving as Conservator of Forests – Project Tiger, Mysuru) ‘Yuva Mitra’ commenced in 2023, coinciding with the Golden Jubilee of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar accepted this honour along with ACF Navin Kumar, RFO Deepa, ‘Yuva Mitra’ Education Officer Mohan, safari guides Manju and Dharma.

This endeavour provides students with free safari and nature education. A notable feature is issuance of ‘Environment Volunteer’ identity cards to participating students, emphasising their role as custodians of environmental stewardship.

The programme envisages providing an opportunity for underprivileged students to explore, understand, experience and learn more about Bandipur and its wildlife in the context of their immediate surroundings. It will promote a learning-by-exploring approach through field visits and curriculum transactions related to forest, wildlife, forest ecosystem services and their conservation importance.

Originally tailored for students, the programme’s scope was later expanded to include local Gram Panchayat staff, farmers and tribal communities.