World Bank delegation visits city

April 26, 2025

Mysuru: A delegation of World Bank officials led by their Officer Zhiyu Jerry Chen, visited the city on Apr. 22 and 23.

Prior to that, the visiting delegation of officials was briefed about the proposals of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the funds required for providing basic infrastructural facilities, in a power-point- presentation organised at the newly built MCC Zone-3 office building at Sharadadevi Nagar.

The MCC officials highlighted the proposals related to modernisation of landscape of the city at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,800 crore, through the development of roads, electricity and water supplies, underground gas and UGD networks, suiting the future requirements of the city.

The other proposals were related to, implementation of City Surveillance System (CSS) in view of safety and security, conservation of city’s environment, real time monitoring, data drive and strengthening of drinking water network, steps to provide uninterrupted water, check leakage of water and disconnect water connections sans meter.

Heritage expert Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, retired faculty of ancient history and archaeology, University of Mysore and Dasharatha of Namma Mysuru Foundation and the trustees, explained to the World Bank officials about the tourism development, heritage buildings, monuments and lake conservation plans.

Prof. Rangaraju, during the visit to lakes like Kukkarahalli and Karanji, explained about their uniqueness and also the distinct features of heritage buildings like Vasanth Mahal, Government Guest House, Doddagadiyara, Rangacharlu Memorial Town Hall, Gandhi Square, K.R. Circle, Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market and other structures.

General Secretary of Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) Suresh Kumar Jain, explained about the requirements for providing basic infrastructural facilities at Hebbal Industrial Area.

The World Bank officers also visited Infosys Mysuru campus at Hebbal.