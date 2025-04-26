Mysureans unite to condemn Pahalgam terror attack

April 26, 2025

Mysuru: The Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir is being condemned by people all across the country. People have been coming on the streets expressing condolences to aggrieved families and also demanding action against the perpetrators and those backing them.

Similarly, various organisations in Mysuru have been holding protest marches to express their anguish over the incident.

Time for retaliation: MLA

The members of Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP), Mysuru Unit, held a protest march from Gandhi Square to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple holding torchlights against Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that members of Hindu religion were terrorised over the incident and added it was the time for retaliation. Stating that the country was awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to hunt the terrorists, Srivatsa said that PM Modi, as a retaliation, had already put the Indus Water Treaty on hold besides cancelling 17 different types of visas given to the Pakistan nationals.

Former Rangayana Director Addanda K. Cariappa, City BJP President L. Nagendra, leaders Madhu Shankar, Mahesh Kamat, Jagadish Hebbar Mohan Pai, Ambika and others present.

Congress for new law to curb terrorists

Mysuru City and District Congress Committee has demanded the Central Government to come out with a new law to end terror activities in the country. The decision was taken during the oath taking ceremony against terrorism at Congress Bhavan on JLB Road here yesterday.

The party also decided to send the copy of the decision to President Droupadi Murmu. It also demanded the Central Government to come out in public with details about the Pahalgam attack along with relevant documents. They also urged the Centre to form an Expert Committee to come out with new law to curb terror activities as the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002 had totally failed.

The oath against terrorism was administered by Dr. Kalyana Siribanthe Ji to the members of the Congress party.

Youth Congress holds torchlight protest

Members of the Youth Congress held a protest march holding torchlight from Highway Circle to Bamboo Bazaar against the Pahalgam Terror Attack. The protesters demanded Central Government to initiate measures to curb terrorists.

Youth Congress Karnataka In-charge Nigam Bhandari, Youth Congress State President Manjunath Gowda, Vice-Presidents K.R. Divya and Deepika Reddy, General Secretaries Deepak Shivanna, Rahul Jarkiholi, Asikgowda, Lavanya, Riyan and others were present.

Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Vedike condemns attack

Members of Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Vedike and Responsible Citizens Voice offered condolences to the victims of terror attack during a programme held near Dufferin Clock Tower (Chikkagadiyara). The members observed a minute silence and prayed for the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, Vedike President K.S. Shivaram condemned the incident and accused the Central Government for not deploying adequate security personnel at the popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir which attracts tourists in large numbers. He said that both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should be held responsible for incident for not providing adequate security and must apologise to the entire country.

Former Mayor Arif Hussain, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, F.M. Kaleem, Javed Pashak, K. Raghuram Vajpayee, Akram Azad Pasha, Shimsha Dinesh and others present.

Motor Driving School Assn. demands action

Members of Motor Driving School Association yesterday held a protest rally from RTO (West) till Mahatma Gandhi bust, located opposite Mysore Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard, condemning the brutal attack. The protesters, holding candlelight and with black band around their arms, condemned the attack and demanded stringent action against the terrorists and those involved in the attack.

Association President Dr. M. Anand Kumar, Secretary T.M. Sri- nivas and others were present.